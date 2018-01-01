Indian content on TV

On Pakistani television Indian content has been broadcast for so long, previously it was aired merely through Indian channels but in the past few years Pakistani channels have also started displaying various Indian transmissions in the form of TV dramas, award shows, songs and movies. Few years back a ban was imposed by PEMRA on Indian dramas over some conflicting situation with India but that was soon lifted.

Most of the Indian dramas have such content that is against our Islamic and cultural values and it causes adverse effects on its viewers especially children, most of the times it is inappropriate to be watched along with the family. Our TV channels are airing it just for the sake of TRP’s and revenue, instead they should focus on the Pakistani dramas that are comparatively much better and also compatible with our moral values. PEMRA should recognise its authority and maintain a proper check and balance over content disseminated through electronic media. Either all Indian dramas should be banned or only right ones should be selected.

FARHAT KHALID

Islamabad

