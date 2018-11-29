Indian COAS threatens ‘drone strikes’ at Kashmiris, Pakistan

New Dehli

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat reciprocated to Pakistan’s peace initiative of opening Kartarpur with hollow claims of ‘striking drones’ at innocent Kashmiris and South Asian giant Pakistan.

Once again, unveiling the real warmonger side of India, General Bipin Rawat threatened on Thursday that Kashmiris should stay ready to bear harms caused by Indian drone attacks, adding, the strikes may go even beyond the Line of Control (LoC) towards Pakistan. Giving implausible statements regarding ‘waging war’ or launching ‘surgical strike’ against its arch-rival Pakistan, has become a norm for Indian Chief of Army Staff. In an interview with an Indian media outlet, General Bipin made another threatening remarks in the month of September, saying “as soon as we get our government’s approval, we will start the war.” Throughout the entire interview, India’s military head gave confusing statements, reflecting his vague thought process, where on one hand he said to be waiting for government’s permission to start a war, and on the other, the General claimed to have already been given a ‘task of war’.

It is worth mentioning that an Indian delegation is currently in Pakistan which arrived a day earlier to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor.

The unprecedented event of Kartarpur border opening can be termed as another achievement of Pakistan on diplomatic and moral grounds against India, which has continued the hostility with its Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj declaring that “opening of Kartarpur corridor does not imply beginning of any bilateral dialogue with Pakistan.—INP

