Indian COAS accepts ‘spying’ with quadcopters over LoC

New Delhi

Indian Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bapin Rawat blatantly acknowledged to spying over the Line of Control (LoC) with South Asian giant, Pakistan.

Speaking to media in a press conference on Thursday, Chief Rawat accepted the fact that India does send quad-copters over the LoC with a purpose of spying. “Our two quad-copters were shot down by Pakistan,” he asserted.

The top military head also affirmed that India is involved in ceasefire violation on the LoC, despite being aware that the civilian population lives in proximity on the Pakistan’s side of the LoC.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp