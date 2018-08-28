Indian civil society group for dialogue on Kashmir dispute

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a prominent Indian civil society group has stressed for resumption of dialogue among Pakistan, India and the Kashmiri people for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The group, Centre for Peace and Progress, led by its Chairman, O P Shah, has been in occupied Kashmir for the past several days, advocating dialogue among Pakistan, India and the people of Jammu and Kashmir to settle the dispute.

O P Shah in an interview in Srinagar said that he held a meeting with the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

“We have always been in support of the dialogue process. I met Mirwaiz Sahib and told him there has to be a dialogue process between Government of India and Hurriyat,” he said.—KMS

