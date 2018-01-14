Indian chopper crashes off Mumbai, 4 bodies found

New Delhi

India’s coast guard said four bodies were recovered on Saturday after search teams located the wreckage of a helicopter that went missing earlier in the day.

The aircraft, carrying five employees of India’s state-run oil exploration arm ONGC and two pilots, lost contact with air traffic control 15 minutes after taking off from the western city at around 10:30 am (0500 GMT) Saturday.

“Recovered fourth body,” the Indian Coast Guard said on Twitter, soon after posting that debris had been found.

The chopper was supposed to land at offshore oil rig Bombay High at 11:00 am, the Press Trust of India reported citing unnamed sources.

It was 40 nautical miles off the western coast before it went off-radar, the coast guard said.—Agencies