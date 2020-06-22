Indian, Chinese commanders talk on Ladakh’s border tension

New Delhi/ Beijing

Indian and Chinese military commanders parleyed on Monday to ease tensions at their contested Ladakh border.

An Indian government source said corps commanders from both sides met in Moldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border dividing India’s Ladakh region from the Chinese held Aksai Chin, high in the western Himalayas.

Lower ranking officers had attended the first parley last Thursday after the brutal clash on June 15, when soldiers fought with rocks, metal rods and wooden clubs.

While blaming each other’s forces for the bloodshed, the two governments have sought to avoid any escalation that could risk further conflict between the two nuclear armed states.–Agencies