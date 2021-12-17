Indian BSF ASI attempts suicide

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Assistant Sub Inspector of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Baramulla district.

The ASI, Shiva Yadav, shot two bullets on his chest at Chand One post in Uri area of the district.

The officer was evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar, in critical condition, said an Indian police official. However, it was not immediately known as to why the officer took this extreme step, he added.—KMS