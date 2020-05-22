Indian brutalities at peak in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Narendra-Modi led fascist BJP government has crossed all limits of brutalities, making the lives of the people of the territory a living hell.

An analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said that killings, arrests, cordon and search operations, use of brute force and destruction of houses by Indian troops and police had become a norm in the occupied territory. It said that the fresh wave of violence and atrocities by the Indian forces had increased the miseries of innocent Kashmiris who were already suffering immensely due to over 9 months long siege and military lockdown imposed by India.

The report maintained that amid the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, the rising tide of premeditated and politically motivated violence against the Kashmiris by Indian forces amounts to war crimes.

“Recent incidents of violence by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir have proven that India seems to follow the footsteps of Israel.

Killing young Kashmiris in fake encounters, maiming and mutilating their dead bodies intentionally, destroying civilian properties, demolishing homes and reducing them to rubble is India’s new policy to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission,” it said.

The report pointed out that as the world was collectively facing deadly coronavirus, India continues to kill, harass and intimidate the Kashmiris in the name of cordon and search operations. “Indian troops have killed around 15 Kashmiris, arrested 80 and destroyed or damaged as many as 800 houses and shops during almost 300 cordon and search operations in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region during this month. The troops looted dozens of houses in Badgam district alone,” it said.

The report said that unending stories of tragedy and trauma were surfacing every other day in occupied Kashmir.

It said that recently, Indian troops resorted to the worst kind of vandalism at Nawakadal in Srinagar after they martyred a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Junaid Sehrai, along with his associate, Tariq Ahmed, during a cordon and search operation. “Videos of the military operation making rounds on social media show that the troops destroyed at least 17 houses in the area. Locals could be seen dousing flames emanating from and debris of several houses destroyed in the locality.

The residents of the locality told media that the troops also looted everything including cash, jewellery and gas cylinders during the operation,” it said. It added that a 12-year-old boy identified as Basim Aijaz, who was injured due to the use of brute force on protesters in the area, succumbed to his injuries later.

The report said that earlier, Indian troops also martyred a handicapped boy during an operation and tried to dub him as a militant but the truth finally prevailed that he was innocent and was killed by the troops in cold blood. It deplored that India had now started an inhuman practice of denying the bodies of the martyred youth to inflict more pain to their families.

The report pointed out that despite utilizing all its resources during the last over seven decades India has miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiments and they are determined to continue their resistance against its illegal occupation.

The report maintained that violating international laws Indian troops are involved in war crimes in occupied Kashmir.

It said Indian atrocities are a big challenge for the world community, which must come forward to stop New Delhi from committing genocide of the Kashmiris.—KMS