Indian authorities prolonging detention of Aalam: JKML

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has said that the Indian authorities are prolonging the illegal detention of its Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, under baseless cases which is highly condemnable.

A JKML spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that Masarrat Aalam Butt was brought to Srinagar on Tuesday from Kot Bhalwal Jail of Jammu region and was produced before Additional District and Session Judge, Srinagar, in connection with a false case registered against him in Nowhatta Police Station. He said that after hearing the arguments the judge fixed the next hearing of the case on June 2, 2018. He said that later the party Chairman was shifted back to Kot Bhalwal Jail.

The spokesman said, India and its puppet administration have devised new policies and methods to prolong the illegal detention of Masarrat Aalam under baseless cases which is the worst kind of human rights violation.—KMS