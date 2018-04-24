Indian attitude obstacle to Kashmir settlement

Scores of students injured in troops’ firing

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, scores of students were injured after the Indian troops fired bullets and pellets on their protests against the rape and murder of Kathua girl, Aasifa.

The students hit streets in Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama, Bandipora, Baramulla and Gandarbal districts soon after their schools and colleges opened, today. Clashes between student protesters and the troops were particularly reported from Islamabad and Sopore areas. The critically injured students were admitted to local hospitals. The protesting students were holding banners and placards with messages calling for justice to the victim girl. Students of Government Higher Secondary School Kangan staged a sit-in at main Chowk in Gandarbal district and blocked Srinagar-Leh highway for hours. The activists of Peoples Freedom League also staged a protest in Srinagar to condemn the shameful act.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani addressing a seminar at Hyderpora in Srinagar said that India’s unjustified claim on Kashmir was a stumbling block for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through talks. The APHC chairman said that he had never been against talks, but they should be meaningful and and India should accept Kashmir as a dispute. The seminar was held to pay tributes to great thinker, philosopher and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Senior APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in his address said that Allama Iqbal was a leading and inspiring figure for all freedom movements in the world. The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, on the occasion, mentioned that Iqbal remained uncompromising on basic principles throughout his life.

Hurriyat leaders, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Javaid Ahmad Mir and Mukhtar Ahmad Waza visited Bone and Joints Hospital in Srinagar and enquired about the health of the youth, injured in firing by the Indian troops on protesters in Pulwama.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement termed the arrest of Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Aasiya Andrabi and detention of other Hurriyat leaders under draconian Public Safety Act as frustration of the puppet authorities. The Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied also condemned the arrest of Aasiya Andrabi and her associates by the Indian police.

The wife of Ghulam Muhammad Safi, the Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, passed away in Islamabad, today. People from all walks of life participated in her funeral, which was offered at Police Foundation in Islamabad.—KMS