Indian attack on AJK PM condemned

BRUSSELS : The Chairman Kashmir Council EU Mr Ali Raza Syed has condemned Indian military’s attack on a helicopter carrying Azad Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan near the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday.

Media reported, the AJK prime minister’s helicopter was flying near Taraori village when bullets were fired at it from an Indian post across the LoC.

He, however, the PM remained safe. Farooq Haider had gone to the village to condole with former AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Abdul Majid whose brother recently died.

The Chairman of Kashmir Council said that Indians continue to violate the ceasefire agreement and commits atrocities in the Indian Held Kashmir but they are miserably failed to shake the determination of people Kashmiris.

Ali Raza Syd said, Indian troops usually attack with light and heavy weapons on the civilian population of AJK based in the areas near Line of Control and this time, a civilian helicopter carrying the AJK’s Prime Minister became under target.

He however added that India will never succeed in its evil plans because people of Kashmir will continue their struggle to expose Indian real face.

The KC-EU Chairman called upon the international community to take serious notice of the deteriorating situation at LoC and as well as Indian atrocities in Indian Held Kashmir.

“The homicide of Kashmiris by Indian forces is a most horrible state terrorism and world must take notice of the situation,” he said.

