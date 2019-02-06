Indian atrocities will be highlighted across world

Salim Ahmed

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that each and every Pakistani will remember the sacrifices of Kashmiris and the next generation will also stand for the freedom of Kashmir for which they struggling for the last 71 years.

In his video message on Kashmir Day, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan claimed that this is not an issue of some religion, creed or land but this is purely basic human right of self determination from which no one can be deprived at any cost.

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Voices will be raised in favor of Kashmiri brethren at all national and international forums and other countries would be realized that how India has started atrocities by killing innocent citizens in held Kashmir.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that in this 21st Century when all the countries have got freedom, how Kashmir Valley can be deprived from this basic right.

Senior Minister said that now India should realize that by the use of force no one can impose its own verdict, He said that there should be no doubt that every Kashmiri is against India and that was the reason that each martyred is buried in Pakistani flag.

Abdul Aleem Khan claimed that Kashmir is close to our hearts and as much as possible moral, bilateral and political support will continue from Pakistan to these Kashmiri brethren.

He also made it clear that India should not expect normal relations from Pakistan and should immediately consider resolving this long standing issue for which thousands of the citizens have lost their lives.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan actively playing his role for holding the dignity and national solidarity of Pakistan in the comity of nations.

He expressed hope that the flag of independence of Kashmir will also be hoisted by Imran Khan also and the sacrifices of Kashmiris will be fruitful very soon, Insha’Allah.

Share on: WhatsApp