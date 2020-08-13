Indian atrocities reaffirm Two Nation theory: WKF chief

World Kashmir Forum (WKF) Chairman Haji Rafique Pardesi and Secretary General Former Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan have congratulated the nation on the occasion of Independence Day and said that the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir proved it again that the two-nation ideology still exists today. Quaid-e-Azam’s opponents today are endorsing his vision. Haji RafiquePardesi said that due to the wise policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kashmir issue has once again become the focus of world attention. “The people should now support this voice on the Kashmir issue.” Anwar Mansoor Khan said that now the United Nations has also realized that the voice of Kashmiris can no longer be silenced. He reaffirmed that World Kashmir Forum would prove to be an effective voice of Kashmiris all over the world.