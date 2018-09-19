Indian atrocities make innocent people’s life miserable in IHK: Masood

Staff Reporter

Muzaffarabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, conveyed his deepest gratitude to the All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG), in the UK Parliament, which under the dynamic leadership of Honourable Chris Leslie, British Member of Parliament, has been raising its voice for the protection of human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their right to self-determination

Sardar Masood Khan made these remarks after receiving a nine-member British Parliamentary delegation comprising Members of Parliament Chris Leslie, Imran Hussain, Lord Qurban Hussain and Faisal Rasheed, as well as Member of European Parliament Ms Anthea McIntyre. The President appraised the British delegation that life in the occupied Kashmir had been paralyzed due to Indian atrocities and the popular reaction to human rights violations by the occupation forces in the territory. Last week India used deadly force to kill six young men in one of its notorious cordon and search operations in Kulgam.

The entrapped people of Kashmir, the AJK President said, had sought intervention of the international organizations and international community to protect life, honor and dignity of the Kashmiri people and their leadership. ‘They need to be protected from the unbridled wrath of Indian forces, paramilitary troops and intelligence agencies’, said President Khan. ‘The paradise on earth is a paradise on fire’, said the President.

The President also drew the attention of the Parliamentarians on the recently published report of the Office of the High commissioner for Human Rights which is a strong indictment against India for committing massive human rights violations. These includes, Lack of access to justice and impunity, impeding access to justice by military courts and tribunals, illegal administrative detention, killings, use of pellet-firing shotguns, arbitrary arrests and detention (including of children), torture, enforced disappearances, restrictions on the right to freedom of expression and on journalists, using rape and sexual violence as a weapon of war.

While talking to the British delegation, President Masood Khan welcomed the statement of the newly appointed Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, for emphasising the need for following up on her predecessor’s report on the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir, with meaningful improvements, or even open and serious discussions on how the grave issues raised could be addressed by India.

Addressing the 39th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, High Commissioner Bachelet said: ‘The people of Kashmir have exactly the same rights to justice and dignity as people all over the world, and we urge the authorities to respect them’, and underlined that the Office of the High Commissioner continues to request to visit both sides of the LoC.

