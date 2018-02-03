Indian atrocities depicted in pictures at Aiwan-e-Quaid

Zubair Qureshi

The world powers particularly the United Nations should stand up for the right and just cause of the Kashmiris in the Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir as they have been facing worst atrocities by the occupying Indian forces.

Chairman of Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) Dr Naeem Ghani said this at the launching ceremony of 4-day photo exhibition titled “Kashmir Main Bharti Mazalim Ki Kahani: Tasweeron ki Zubani” (Story of Indian Atrocities in Kashmir Through Pictures) held at the Aiwan-e-Quaid on Friday.

Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) had organized the event which was attended by a large number of patriotic Pakistanis particularly youth. Senior Vice Chairman of NPC Mian Muhammad Javed, Members Executive Committee of the NPC, Dr Basharat Jazbi and Mrs Qamar Aftab and a large number of civil society representatives and students attended the launching ceremony on the first day (Friday).

The exhibition will continue until February 5, Monday which is marked as Kashmir Day all over Pakistan and is an official holiday. Dr Ghani urged the United Nations to play its role in resolving the 70-year old dispute between the two countries and ascertain the Kashmiri people had their right of self-determination. As the world is increasingly growing conscious of the rights of the oppressed nations a collective voice should be given for the rights of the Kashmiri people, said Dr Ghani.