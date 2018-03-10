Indian atrocities condemned

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Tahoor Sidiqi have condemned the atrocities committed by the Indian forces.

Hurriyat leaders, Reshi and Tahoor Sidiqi, addressing people at Goripora in Budgam denounced the authorities for use of brute force on innocent people and killing of youth at Pahnoo in Shopian by the Indian forces.

They said that people here were demanding their birthright to self-determination which no power on earth could deny them for long. Kashmiris are sacrificing for the cherished goal of freedom from India and the goal will be turned into a reality soon, they added.

On this occasion, the Hurriyat leaders strongly condemned the rape and murder of an eight years old Asifa in Kathua and described it slap on the so-called biggest democracy.

Another delegation of Hurriyat leaders led by Shakeel-ur-Rehman addressed people at Narwa in Baramulla and highlighted the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

Later on, a peaceful protest demonstration was held against civilian killings and rape and murder of minor girl, Asifa.—KMS