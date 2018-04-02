Indian atrocities can never suppress Kashmir’s struggle for self-determination: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI : Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has condemned the killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces in the occupied valley.

According to a statement by the Inter Services Public Relations, the army chief said that Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir can never suppress the indigenous political struggle for self-determination.

“Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir can never suppress a just indigenous political struggle for self- determination,” said General Bajwa.

“Brutalities by Indian Security Forces against innocent Kashmiris in IOK (Indian-occupied Kashmir) and CFVs (ceasefire violations) along LOC/WB (Line of Control/Working Boundary) targeting civilians are highly condemnable.”

General Bajwa’s condemnation came a day after Indian troops opened fire on protesters and funerals in Islamabad and Shopian districts of held Kashmir, killing at least 17 people.

More than 200 civilians have been injured in the violence.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has also expressed deep shock and grief at the indiscriminate, and called upon international community to pressurise India to allow access to fact-finding missions to Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Orignally published by NNI