Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a speedy Indian army vehicle deliberately hit and killed a civilian in Kulgam district.

The civilian identified as Muhammad Hussain Ittoo died after being hit by a fast moving vehicle of Indian army in Vessu area of the district.

People took to the streets and staged protests against the killing. They demanded arrest of the culprit soldier.

Police said that a case has been registered and the vehicle has been seized.—KMS