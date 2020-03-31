Indian Army’s tough warning to soldiers as corona cases surge

NEW DELHI Amid rising cases of coronavirus among its rank and file, the Indian Army has issued instructions telling it clearly to all its soldiers that a failure in reporting of Covid-19 symptoms will be considered “breach of discipline” under the Army Act, 1950. The Army instructions released through a letter to all soldiers mention “what are the symptoms and situations that need to be disclosed by each member of the force.” The Army Act is binding on all serving personnel and breach of discipline is serious offence. The Act says, “Anything prejudicial to good order and military discipline shall on conviction by court martial be liable to suffer imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years or such less punishment.” Besides, the Army has told its men and officers that those returning from leave will first report to the nearest station medical hospital or facility. All leaves have been automatically extended till April 15. All persons suspected of COVID will not travel on their own. They have been advised to avail the demarcated transit facility. It is reported that scores of corona cases among Indian forces have only emerged in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS