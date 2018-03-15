Indian Army’s landmine kills civilian in Pulwama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a civilian was killed in a landmine explosion in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

The civilian Ashiq Hussain Chopan, 25, was grazing his livestock when he came into contact with some object that exploded and injured him severely in Jawbara, near the firing range of the Indian Army, a police official said.

Chopan was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“It appears that he stepped on a landmine which exploded resulting in his death,” the police official said.—KMS