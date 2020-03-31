Indian Army presence in IOJK more dangerous than Covid-19

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MUZAFFARABAD Strongly condemning unprovoked firing by Indian troops at the Line of Control in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said that presence of Indian Army in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) was more dangerous than the COVID-19 pandemic. Expressing strong reaction against unprovoked Indian firing in Pando sub sector of Chakothi sector in Jhelum valley district and Khuiratta sector in Kotli district in which three civilians were injured and the property damaged, the state president alleged that the Indian attempting to create a war-like situation in the region when the world was busy to combat COVID-19 pandemic, were highly condemnable and regrettable. He maintained that the agonies caused by the Indian government to innocent citizens in the occupied territory by enforcing lockdown and curfew seven months ago, still persist. Due to lockdown, curfew and the blockade of internet service, the people of IOJK ware facing serious difficulties to move to hospitals and get the latest information about the pandemic, he added. Meanwhile, President Sardar Masood Khan, expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Chairman Geo TV and publisher of daily Jang, Mir Javedur Rehman, who died of cardiac arrest in Karachi. In a condolence message on Tuesday, the president expressed sympathy with the bereaved family. He paid tributes to the late Mir Javedur Rehman for promoting objective journalists, journalistic values and development of media in Pakistan.