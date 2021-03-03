Indian army officer commits suicide in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR – An officer of Indian army committed suicide by shooting himself in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Wednesday.

The body of the army officer, who has been identified as Lieutenant Colonel Sudeep Bhagat, was found at an Army depot in Khonmoh area of Srinagar.

The deceased officer was posted at the depot. His colleagues rushed towards the depot after hearing gunshots and found him dead.

A probe has been launched to determine the reason of his suicide.

Suicides and fratricide incidents were common among Indian troops deployed in occupied Kashmir from the early 1990s till 2010.

A research shows that 1,500-2,000 Indian soldiers committed suicide between 1990-2011.