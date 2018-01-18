Indian Army must tone down rhetoric: Chinese media

Our Correspondent

Beijing

The Indian Army “needs to tone down its hawkish rhetoric” and India “is diplomatically immature” said a Chinese state media editorial today referring to General Bipin Rawat’s recent comments that appeared to challenge China and Pakistan. The state media outlet also said dealing with India “requires more than one set of rules”, and referred to Rawat’s “harsh comments” since the beginning of the year.

“The Indian army seems to have failed to learn its lesson from the Doklam standoff,” said the lead editorial in Global Times. “If India continues making provocations, it should expect harsh punishment from the Chinese army. Confronting China entails an unbearably high strategic cost for India. New Delhi should cherish the amicable policy adopted by Beijing,” said the editorial.

The Editorial was referring to Rawat’s comments from last week, when he said India needs to shift military focus to the border with China.

“For too long, we have kept our focus on the western front. I think time has come for us to focus on the northern border. Therefore, our infrastructure development on the northern border has to be speeded up,” said Rawat.

“This mentality that sees neighbours as an Indian domain is widely adopted in New Delhi. India is diplomatically immature, with a self-centred approach and preference for impulsive nationalism. Dealing with this country requires more than one set of rules,” said the editorial.