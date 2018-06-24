Indian army intensifies violent operations in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian Army has decided to intensify its violent operations against Kashmiri freedom activists and general masses to contain the upsurge in the ongoing mass uprising in the territory.

As part of this plan the Indian forces have prepared a new hit-list of 21 Kashmiri youth active against the Indian occupation. Indian media reported that the occupational forces have formulated a strategy banning processions and funerals of the martyred youth killed during cordon and search operations in the occupied territory. As per the plan, the Indian army would be taking possession of the bodies that would not be returned to their relatives. Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have asked the Indian police to identify and act against the people who address the funerals of the martyred youth and eulogize their sacrifices. Indian Police Chief in Kashmir, S P Vaid, in response has claimed that they have devised a strategy to deal with the funerals of the killed youth. Indian troops and police personnel have increased frisking of people and vehicles in Srinagar.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the dance of death and destruction would not end in the territory until the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations. He welcomed the assertion of Pakistan to provide facilitation to the International Commission of Inquiry to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan had said that it was ready to facilitate the Commission of Inquiry as proposed in a recent UN report to AJK if India gave a similar access to the UN team to occupied Kashmir.

On the other hand, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of a youth, Maajid Manzoor Dar, at his native Talangam area in Pulwama district, today, amid high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Maajid and four other people were killed by the Indian troops in Srigufwara area Islamabad district, yesterday.

Thousands of people had participated in the funeral of the other martyrs in Srigufwara and Srinagar areas, last night. Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Democratic Freedom Party, Salvation Movement and High Court Bar Association in their statements strongly denounced the killing of innocent people by the troops.

Complete shutdown was observed in Islamabad and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir and in Zainakote area of Srinagar to mourn the killings.—KMS