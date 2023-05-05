Indian army helicopter crashes, one killed, 2 injured

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian army helicopter crashed in the Kishtwar dis-trict, killing one soldier and injuring two others.

An Indian army helicopter crashed, today, near Machhna village in Marwa area of the district. Media reports said that there were three personnel, including two pilots and an aviation technician, in the helicopter who were seriously injured.

Later, Aviation Technician Publa Anil suc-cumbed to his injuries at Commanding Hospital, Udhampur. More details are awaited.

The advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv on an operational mission came down on the banks of a river in Marwah area, cut off from the district head-quarters due to heavy snow. The Army helicopter crashed after a ‘hard landing’ following a technical fault. A court of inquiry has been ordered and further details are being ascertained, the Army said in a statement. “At about 1115 hours on 04 May 2023, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Udhampur-based Northern Command said in a statement.

The pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing, it said. “Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing. Im-mediate rescue operations were launched and Army rescue teams reached the site,” the statement said.

The injured have been evacuated to command hospital, Udhampur, the Army said. Locals in the area rushed to the site and helped rescue the injured men. The wreckage of the helicopter was found on the banks of the river, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal.—KMS