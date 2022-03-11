Indian Army helicopter crashes in Kashmir

An Indian Army helicopter crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector, Indian media reported.

The Indian army helicopter, called ‘Cheetah’, crashed in the Gurez sector of north Kashmir on Friday, killing its pilot and injuring the co-pilot.

According to the media, rescue operations were underway, and teams were being despatched on foot while air reconnaissance teams were looking for survivors.

However, the cause of the crash is still unidentified. Some officials said that the crash occurred due to severe weather conditions.