Indian Army decimating the youth: Dr Nazir

Islamabad

Noted Kashmiri jurist and Secretary General of the London-based Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR), Dr Syed Nazir Gilani has said that the Sunday April 1st killings in Shopian district and other south areas of Indian occupied Kashmir expose Indian army’s design that it is using demographic and psycho-graphic profiling to decimate the youth of Kashmir.

Dr Nazir Gilani in his latest write-up emphasised that the manner of killing and the news that chemical weapons were being used to burn down the buildings had shaken every human soul in Kashmir, Pakistan and in many other places around the globe. He welcomed the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s visit to Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir to address the people to show solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Government of Pakistan, the State and every Pakistani, Gilani added, had an obligation under UNCIP Resolutions and under Article 257 of the Constitution of Pakistan to help the People of Kashmir.

Dr Syed Nazir Gilani said that the Indian soldiers had used rape of Kashmiri Muslim women as a weapon of war.

“Unfortunately, these occupation forces have full protection of the Special Laws (AFSPA) in committing a rape or a war crime”, he added.—KMS