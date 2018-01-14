Indian Army Chief’s statement about Pakistan reflects India as irresponsible state: Ahsan

LAHORE : Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has termed Indian Army Chief’s statement about Pakistan as irresponsible.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Sunday, the Interior Minister said the statement reflects India as an irresponsible country. “Nuclear weapons are not pistols or slingshots, they are weapons of mass destruction. Therefore people expect nuclear powers to behave responsibly,” he said.

The Minister said the statements of Indian Army Chief and US President Donald Trump are aimed at bringing Pakistan under pressure.

On January 12, Indian army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said that the force was ready to call Pakistan’s nuclear bluff and cross the border to conduct operation if asked by the Indian government.

Earlier, Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said, “Such irresponsible statements from a person of a responsible stature are deplorable. Pakistan army is a responsible organization.”

The DG overtly stated that Pakistan has maintained nuclear arsenal to deal with threats emanating from its eastern border. “To impose aggression on Pakistan may be an Indian desire. India can initiate efforts if it wants to test our valour”, warned ISPR DG. “We are a professional army, responsible nuclear state and resilient nation,” the DG ISPR said.

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal in his reaction said the “statement by the Indian army chief is representative of a sinister mindset that has taken hold of India. Pakistan has demonstrated deterrence capability.” He said the statement could not be taken lightly. “There must not be any misadventure based on miscalculation. Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said the prevailing situation requires the nation to remain united. He said the elements trying to harm democracy in the country will not succeed. He said the country couldn’t make progress without enduring pace and stability.

Urging political opponents to shun politics of agitation and work for progress of the country, he said there is no reason for any sit-ins or protest demonstrations when the country is just five months away from general elections.

He said those who are doing negative politics in fact do not want the investors to come to the country. He said peaceful environment is imperative for economic progress in the country.

The Minister said the government has broken the back of terrorists, eliminated electricity load-shedding and restored law and order across the country.

The minister said the government was making every possible effort to not let anyone play havoc with democratic polity. He said holding the elections of the Senate on the dot was the requirement of democracy and part of democratic process.

To a question about the Kasur incident, the Interior Minister said the entire nation is sad over the incident. He said efforts were being made to bring the culprit involved in the rape and murder of the minor girl to book.

He lamented that some politicians were using the incident for political gains and urged them not to do politics over the issue.

Orignally published by NNI