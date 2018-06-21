This refers to the news report ‘Let’s give peace a chance in IoK: Rawat’ (June 15, 2018). Earlier in April, the Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said “radicalised youth of the Valley” would soon “realise” that the gun was not the solution to their problem as neither the Army nor the militants would achieve their goals through it.” And now, talking to The Economic Times, Gen. Rawat said “Talks must happen. The issue is that a lot of locals are joining militancy. We kill them and more would join. Infiltration can be controlled, but this cycle of recruitment of local youth can go on and on. So…let’s give peace a chance and see.”

General Rawat must be a realistic and courageous man to admit that he can’t defeat Kashmiris by using brute force. At the same time, his message to the Kashmiri youth is just as realistic. We have seen that increased militancy has only invited more repression, without bringing any relief. So, I think a start should be made on the lines of approach made during Musharraf’s rule which had helped bring some relief to Kashmiris by facilitating trade and family visits between the two Kashmirs.

And with the biggest irritant between India and Pakistan removed, perhaps the two countries can hope to solve their other problems as well. It was not all that far back that European countries were engaged in fighting each other but now they are the best of friends, living in an environment of peace and goodwill which helps them all. There is no reason why we can’t do that and avoid this permanent animosity and wars which, both being poor countries, can least afford.

SRH HASHMI

Karachi

