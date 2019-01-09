Indian army chief seeks curbs on media, backs talks with Taliban

Observer Report

New Delhi

Indian Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat has backed talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan, according to local media on Wednesday. The General was speaking at a multilateral conference on international policy matters in New Delhi where Hussain Haqqani, former Pakistan Ambassador to Washington, was also present among other participants.

He, however, said the talks with the militants in Afghanistan should involve no pre-conditions. “There should be talks with Taliban so long as they don’t come with pre-conditions and so long as they are looking at lasting peace in Afghanistan and bring about stability in that country,” he was quoted by “The Print” as saying.

“It is in our interest, region’s interest, and in Pakistan’s interest. We all want stability,” he said. Talking about Pakistan, he said Islamabad was rightly aiming for a favourable situation in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan has always treated Afghanistan as its backyard. They are concerned about it and, as a military leader, I would say why not be concerned about their backyard, he said.

