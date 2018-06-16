Indian Army Chief endorsed our stance on Kashmir: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Mian Shahbaz Sharif has welcomed the UN demand of international investigations into human rights abuses in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

In a statement with regard to the United Nations report on Indian atrocities against Kashmiris, Shahbaz Sharif supported the call for establishing a commission of inquiry into human rights violations by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights which urged India to repeal the draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act, in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The PML-N president said over 6,000 pellet-gun wounds and thousands of maimed Kahsmiris testify to India’s crimes against humanity is an eye-opener for the international community.

Commenting over the assassination of Kashmiri journalist and Editor Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar, Shehbaz Sharif said Bukhari was martyred as he was serving his people with a truthful pen.

The PML-N President demanded an impartial investigation into Bukhari’s assassination to bring the perpetrators to justice. “My prayers are with the bereaved family of Shujaat Bokhari who remained courageous in his writing.”

Shahbaz Sharif said on this Eidul Fitr our hearts beat in unison with the Kashmiris who have been facing Indian brutalities in their valiant freedom struggle, adding the bullets and bayonets used by the Indian Occupation Army cannot deter Kashmiris from raising their voice.

Referring to the Indian Army Chief’s statement that the dialogue is the only solution to resolve Kashmir dispute, the PML-N President said the Indian army chief has endorsed Pakistan and PML-N’s point of view. “The hearts of Kashmiris cannot be won with the use of brute force”, Sahbaz said.

He assured the Kashmiri people of Pakistan’s unflinching support, adding that truth and justice will definitely triumph and the PML-N par is committed to preserving, protecting and promoting the Kashmir cause.