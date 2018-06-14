Indian Army Chief accepted defeat, suggested negotiations for occupied Kashmir

NEW DELHI : Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat has accepted his defeat in occupied Kashmir and suggested negotiations for peace during a recent interview with an Indian newspaper.

Bipin Rawat said that even the use of power could not stop movement of Kashmiri youth.

Indian Army Chief favored the dialogue to break the cycle of recruitments of Kashmiri youth into militant groups.

He said, “We kill them and more would join. Infiltration can be controlled, but this cycle of recruitment of local youth can go on and on.”

Dialogue is must for maintenance of peace. So…let’s give peace a chance in the region, Rawat added.

He also said that this is a proxy war and proxy war is a dirty war, that is where innovation comes in. You fight a dirty war with innovations.”

It is pertinent to remember that almost a month before Indian Army Chief passed a statement that Kashmiri youth cannot counter guns and powers.