Staff Reporter

The Indian Armed Forces Joint Doctrine 2017explicitly acknowledges the use of “surgical strikes” as a formal part of India’s retaliatory toolkit,validates the existence of India’s Cold Start Doctrine and clearly highlights a shift in nuclear strategy by indicating movement away from “Credible Minimum Deterrence” (CMD) to “Credible Deterrence” (CD).

No longer are the lines “gray” in terms of what India’shegemonic and dangerous designs for the region since the document is indicative that New Delhi sees both China and Pakistan as direct military threats. This was shared by the speakers at the Panel Discussion on “Indian Armed Forces Joint Doctrine 2017: A Critical Appraisal” organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

Welcoming the participantsAmbassador (R) Abdul Basit, President of IPRI said that despite the grave importance of reviewing the Joint Doctrine Indian Armed Forces (JDIAF), not much attention has been given to the subject in Pakistan. He shared that given recent debates on potential shifts in Indian nuclear strategy, the presentation of India’s nuclear strategy in the Doctrine is alarming since it has opted to use the terms “Credible Deterrence” instead of “Credible Minimum Deterrence”.

He pointed out that as a reflection of India’s future political and military ambitions, the Doctrine will have long-term implications for Pakistan’s threat perceptions and force posturing, and calls for serious contemplation by the Government.