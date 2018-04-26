Indian airline’s window panel falls out amid flight

Observer Report

New Delhi

Passengers aboard an Indian aircraft were taken aback after one of the windows fell apart amid the flight; subsequently releasing a stream of terror in the cabin.

In footage circulating social media, the flag carrier airline of India, Air India’s air hostess can be seen fixing the broken window panel which came off during the flight, ejecting overhead oxygen masks and consequently dispersing a signal of alarm.

The flight attendant of the aircraft travelling from Amritsar to Delhi, tried to calm the passenger seated next to the fallen window panel as she appeared to be in an extremely agitated state, after getting her head hit with the panel. As per reports, two more passengers had endured minor injuries due to the turbulence caused by the incident.

In spite of the panel coming off, the glass remained intact with the cabin also maintaining the pressure.

The aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board has initiated an examination to look deep into the incident.