Indian Air Force soldier commits suicide

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, an Indian Air Force soldier committed suicide at Air Force Station in Udhampur. The soldier identified as Sachin Kumar Singh, 30, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room inside residential quarters of the Air Force Station in Udhampur district. Sachin Kumar was resident of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. This incident raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 395 since January 2007.

On the other hand, an Indian Army man Mandeep Singh, hailing from Punjab, India, drowned in river Chenab at Doomi in Akhnoor area of Jammu district.—KMS