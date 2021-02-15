Indian air ambulance makes emergency landing in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – An Indian air ambulance on Sunday landed at an airport in Pakistan’s federal capital as it was low on fuel.

The air ambulance with a British patient along with the medical staff was heading to Dushanbe from Calcutta when it needed to land, according to reports in local media.

The air ambulance then informed the Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) Pakistan, requesting for an emergency landing at Islamabad airport for refueling.

The plane took off again after two hours. Last year in November, a private Indian airline jet had made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after a 30-year-old passenger died due to cardiac arrest.