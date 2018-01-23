Indian aggression will get most befitting response: Gen Qamar

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Indian aggression or any misadventure would always get a most befitting response, ISPR said on Monday.

He also gave directives for enhanced protective measures including the construction of greater community shell protection shelters for the civil population.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief gave the directives during his visit to the Line of Control and Working Boundary in the Khuiratta and Ratta Arayan sectors on Monday.

The visit came following India’s continued ceasefire violations along the borders, resulting in the deaths of a number of innocent civilians, Pakistani soldiers, and injuries to many others. Gen Qamar was apprised by commanders on the border violations carried out by Indian troops on the civilian population.

He lauded the effective response given by troops to Indian aggression. The COAS hailed the determination of local population against Indian shelling and firing.

He doubled down on the Pakistan Army’s commitment to abide by the ceasefire agreement of 2003, adding that the restraint should not be misconstrued as response limitation.

Later, the army chief also visited the Combined Military Hospital Sialkot to meet injured citizens due to recent Indian shelling.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, Commander Gujranwala Corps Lieutenant General Amir Abbasi were present during the visit.