India yet to grant visas to Pakistanis

Urs of Ajmer Sharif

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

India is yet to grant visas to Pakistanis wishing to attend the urs of Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti at Dargah Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan from March 19-29, said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Friday. Pakistanis wishing to attend the 806th annual urs of the Sufi saint at the 12th-century shrine in Ajmer – considered to be among the holiest Muslim shrines in India – were to leave for India on March 18.

Pakistanis have been permitted to take part in the urs according to a 1974 agreement between both countries which allows people to visit holy sites on either side of the border.