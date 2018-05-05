India won’t be able to stifle freedom struggle: Masood

Mirpur (Ajk)

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan Friday said India is punishing the people of Kashmir by using force and torture as a weapon to subdue the unarmed freedom struggle in Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed these views while talking to Pakistan-origin British Labour Party’s Councilor Waheed Akbar who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House on Friday.

“The world needs to know the horrendous human rights violations taking place in Indian occupied Kashmir,” he said and added, “Kashmir is not a bilateral issue and the Kashmiris cannot be excluded from the talks.”,

The president Azad Kashmir while welcoming the councilor, commended him on this efforts in engaging with the Members of Parliament from Luton and the uniting the diaspora community in raising the issue of Kashmir.

He said the United Kingdom has a huge population hailing from Kashmir and Pakistan who has successfully integrated into the social and political fabric of their country of adoption.

He commended the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora community for winning the respect of the host countries by hard work, professionalism and commitment.

The president said India did not so far accept the partition and the issue of Kashmir has remained unresolved for the past seventy years and is the unfinished agenda of the partition of the Subcontinent.

He reiterated the need to utilize modern means of communication in retaliation to the false narrative propagated by India about terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir and that this issue is a bilateral matter.

He urged forging unity among our diaspora community and work in harmony towards the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions. He commended the community for their protest and united stance on the eve of Indian Prime Minister Modi’s visit to London.

Councillor Waheed Akbar, also the Chairman of the Labour Party from the Leagrave Ward of Luton, assured his full support to the AJK president and vowed to continue mobilizing the diaspora community towards raising their voice for the people of Kashmir who are being subjected to unimaginable atrocities.—APP