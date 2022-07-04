India will never succeed in misleading world about IIOJK situation: Musarrat

The illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, has said that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is attempting to mislead the international community about the ground situation of Indian illegally occu-pied Jammu and Kashmir but will never succeed in its nefarious designs.

Masarrat Aalam Butt in his message from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail said the Modi regime’s plan to host the G20 summit in IIOJK is part of its ploys to give credence to its false claims of normalcy in the territory. He appealed to the G20 members not to attend the meeting in IIOJK which is an internationally recognized disputed territory. The APHC Chairman maintained that the occupied territory is witnessing grave human rights violations at the hands of Indian troops and an end to these abuses is the foremost responsibility of the world community.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities shifted over 50 illegally detained Kashmiris including Hur-riyat leaders Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Aadil Zar-gar and Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariyatee from Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu to the prisons in the Indian states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The authorities also shifted noted human rights defender Muhammad Ahsan Untoo from Srinagar Central Jail to Kot Bhalwal jail. The authorities also arrested and booked a man, Mohammad Hanief, under black law, Public Safety Act, in Poonch district of Jammu region for his affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

Fruit growers and dealers of north Kashmir held a peaceful protest demonstration, today, at Fruit Mandi Sopore over the halting of fruit-laden trucks along Srinagar-Jammu highway in view of the Hindu pilgrimage Amarnath Yatra. The residents of South Kashmir’s Islamabad district told the media that they are facing massive traffic snarls and a slump in their business due to the stringent curbs imposed by the occupation authorities on public movement in the name of security of Amarnath Yatra.

On the other hand, Kashmiri journalist Sanna Ir-shad Mattoo, who recently made it to the prestigious Pulitzer Prize award, today said that the Indian au-thorities denied her permission to travel internation-ally as she was scheduled to attend a photography event in Paris. Sanna Matoo said she has not been given any reason as to why she was not allowed to board the international flight.

As many as 260 human rights activists, intellec-tuals, journalists, artists and community leaders from various parts of the world in a joint statement strongly condemned the arrest of rights activists and journalists, Teesta Setalvad, R.B. Sreekumar, Sanjiv Bhatt and Mohammed Zubair by the Indian authori-ties. They slammed the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government over a crackdown on free speech in the country. The statement was initiated by newly launched platform, Solidarity for the Prisoners of Conscience in India.—KMS