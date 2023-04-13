India will never be able to suppress Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment: Wani

All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK Chapter In-formation Secretary Imtiaz Wani has said that India will never succeed to suppress the Kashmiris’ free-dom sentiment through use of brute force.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Imtiaz Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that India was increasing the number of its troops to strengthen its illegal hold on Jammu and Kashmir. He deplored that India is converting the Kashmiris’ land into military garrisons in the Israeli style.

He deplored that in fact, India was turning the Muslim majority status of IIOJK into a minority by granting domiciles to a large number of non-Kashmiris to accommodate them in the occupied territory. He added that despite the deployment of lakhs of troops, India has failed to subdue the ongo-ing Kashmir freedom movement in IIOJK. He said Kashmiris will not accept anything less than freedom from India, because they have rendered unprecedented sacrifices and are determined to con-tinue their struggle till complete success.—KMS