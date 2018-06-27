India will have to accept Kashmir as dispute

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has said that India will not be able to suppress Kashmiris’ freedom movement by dint of brute force and it will have to recognize their inalienable right to self-determination.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and emphasized that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would never go waste.

India, he said, continued genocide in the occupied territory while stepping up its state terrorism. The APHC leader pointed out that Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed territory and the dispute needed to be resolved in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the United Nations to intervene and stop India’s naked aggression in occupied Kashmir. He said that the Kashmiris were being killed, maimed, jailed, tortured, humiliated and denied their birth right to freedom and right to self-determination. He urged the UN to follow its positive report on Kashmir with concrete steps to help the Kashmiri people realize their right to self-determination.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League led by Muhammad Rafiq Ganai visited Kulgam to express solidarity with the family members of a martyr, Yawar Ahmed.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between Indian troops and protesters in Hajin area of Bandipora district, today. Scores of youth took to the streets against the vandalizing of shops by a patrolling party of the Indian Army at main Hajin market in the district. Indian forces arrested, at least, six youth in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district during night raids.

On the other hand, media reports quoting Indian officials revealed that the imposition of Governor’s Rule in occupied Kashmir was aimed at further tightening the noose around Hurriyat leaders by implicating them in concocted cases. The officials disclosed that it would be done through coordinated action by the Delhi-based National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate.—KMS