India warned against settling Hindu terrorists in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Karwan-e-Islami International, Ghulam Rasool Hami, has said that India under a well-thought-out plan is using coronavirus guise to change the demography of the territory. Ghulam Rasool Hami in a statement issued in Srinagar called upon the international community to stop New Delhi from advancing its sinister agenda in occupied Kashmir; otherwise, there would be serious consequences. He said granting domicile of Jammu and Kashmir to more than three hundred thousand (300,000) terrorists of Hindu extremist organizations including Rashtriya Swayamsavek Sangh, Bharatiya Janata Party and Vishua Hindu Pareshad is a shameful act and the world should take notice of the matter. Ghulam Rasool Hami appealed to all segments of the society to raise their voice against India’s anti-human and anti-Kashmir plan.

He said that terrorists associated with Hindu extremist organizations were being settled in the occupied territory, particularly in Jammu in violation of all international norms and UN-acknowledged disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, he added, these terrorists may be posing health threat to the people of Kashmir as they were not tested for COVID-19.—KMS