India wants to hide happenings of IIOJK

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Wednesday has said that India wants to hide what is happening in occupied Kashmir.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the minister said, “We want the world to see what is happening in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and they [India] want to hide what is happening in Indian occupied Kashmir.”

“The difference between right and wrong cannot get more stark than this,” he added. On the other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that India has refused to allow five foreign journalists permission to visit Pakistan

. In a tweet, the minister said, “They [the journalists] were supposed to attend 5th August session of Azad Kashmir Assembly, so much of Freedom of Expression.—INP