India wants to expel Kashmiri Muslims to grab land for Hindu settlers: Masood

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has said India designed a plan to expel Kashmiris from occupied territory and settle Indian citizen on their land to change the demography of the occupied state.

‘India is hatching conspiracies to abolish Article-35-A and Article-370 of its constitution with a clear purpose to change the disputed character of Kashmir and alter the demography of the territory,’ President Masood said, while addressing a gathering of Kashmiri refugees at Ambore near Capital Muzaffarabad on Sunday.

The refugees residing in the camp were forced to take shelter in Azad Kashmir after being terrorized by Indian Occupation forces between 1989 and 2000. The President said that despite Indian oppression and tyranny, Kashmiris are united to oppose the conspiracies with tooth and nail. He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir whether they are children, youth or old are offering matchless sacrifices to complete Pakistan by liberating their motherland from Indian clutches.

Terming India a guileful enemy, President Masood Khan said that Indian government earlier forced 2.5 million Kashmiris to leave their hearth and homes and took shelter in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in 1947, 1965, 1971 and 1989 besides slaughtering around half million Kashmiris in Jammu in 1947. This all reflects Indian nefarious designs to exterminate Muslim population of Kashmir to turn the Muslim majority of the state into a minority.

Now Indian government, President Masood went on to say intends to settle so-called refugees of West Pakistan and its citizen from Punjab, Rajistan, Bihar and other Indian states. He assured the refugees from occupied Kashmir that the government of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir will take care of all their needs by providing them food, residencies, and facilities of health and education to their children. He said that government will never discriminate between the local population and the refugees from occupied Kashmir. The President also assured that quota reserved for the children of refugees in government jobs and educational institutions will be implemented in letter and spirit.

President Masood further said that the government will consider the demand of the refugees for the provision of land for the graveyard, construction of the road within the camp and provision of clean drinking water. The gathering was also addressed by commissioner rehabilitation of AJK Government Ataullah Ata, President refugees camp Shaheem Ahmed, Ghulam Hussain Butt, and Abdul Ahad Lone.

