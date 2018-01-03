‘India has waged a war against Kashmiris’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Democratic Freedom Party, Peoples Political Front, Muslim League, Mahaz-e-Azadi and Jamaat-e-Islami have condemned the arrests of Hurriyat leaders and activists saying that Indian authorities have waged a war against the people of the territory.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Umar Adil Dar, in a statement in Srinagar said that party’s Tehsil Shopian President, Muhammed Amin Parray, continued to remain in illegal detention for the past over two-and-a-half month. He said that Muhammad Amin was arrested on October 15 and lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar, and had previously spent three years in Udhampur and Kathua jails of Jammu region.

Democratic Freedom Party in its statement held India responsible for ghastly situation in occupied Kashmir. It said that there was no let up in the human rights violations by the Indian troops in the territory.

Peoples Political Font Chairman, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil, addressing party workers in Srinagar urged India to shun its policy of military might and pave the way for settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mehaz-e-Azadi, Muhammad Azam Inqilabi, in his statement said that India had unleashed the worst for of state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. He, however, welcomed the six-nation declaration, issued at the end of speakers’ conference in Islamabad on December 24, 2017 wherein a demand for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute was made.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League denounced the re-invoking of draconian law Public Safety Act against its activists Irshad Ahmed Parra, Muhammad Arif Parray and Pervez Ahmad Parray and their shifting to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu. The JKML termed it serious violation of human rights.

The Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in its statement said that the gagging of freedom voice by arresting Hurriyat leaders and activists was an undemocratic act.

It said that whenever people of Jammu and Kashmir raised their voice for democratic right, they were silenced with the use of brute force. The Jamaat demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri political prisoners.—KMS