India using torture as a tool to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India is using physical, mental and psychological torture at a large scale as a tool to prolong its illegal hold on Jammu and Kashmir and to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing just struggle for securing freedom from its subjugation.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, today, revealed that Indian troops during their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 95,800 Kashmiris including 7,177 in custody and fake encounters since January 1989 till date.

The report said that Indian troops and police personnel arrested 161,866 Kashmiris including women and children during crackdowns and military operations since 1989 till date.

“These arrested people were physically and mentally tortured by the Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel in different interrogation centers, police stations and jails.

The use of torture by the troops has been widespread and indiscriminate in occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

The report said 96,364 Kashmiris including men, women and children have been injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets, teargas shells and systematic use of torture by Indian troops and police personnel on the people in IIOJK since 2000.

It said hundreds of persons including 19-month-old Hiba Jan, 8-year-old Shahid Fayaz, 9-year-old Owais Ahmed, Asif Ahmed Sheikh (10), Aaqib Zahoor (16), Ulfat Hameed (17), Bilal Ahmed Butt (17), Insha Mushtaq (18), Tariq Ahmed Gojri (19), Faizan Ashraf Tantray (19), Nadeem (15), Sahil Hameed Butt, Ifra, Shabroza, Parvez Ahmed (20), Danish Rajab (24), Shakeela (30), Zahid Nisar (14), Yawar Yousuf, Qisar Ahmed and Arif Ahmed Wagay (22) have lost their eyesight in one or both eyes due to pellet injuries.—KMS