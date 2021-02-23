India using rape, torture as tools of systematic violence against women in Occupied Kashmir, Pakistan tells the world

Pakistan has urged the international community to play its role to address the systematic violence against women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The Foreign Office on Tuesday said India was employing rape, torture, degrading treatment and killings of Kashmiri women as ‘instruments of state-terrorism’ in the occupied territory.

“These state sanctioned heinous crimes have further intensified since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the incidents of systematic violence and mass rapes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been documented by a number of independent Commissions, human rights organizations, global media and civil society organizations, including the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“Today, we sadly remember the horrific incident of mass rape of Kashmiri women in Kunan and Poshpora villages of IIOJK on this day in 1991. “The fateful day continues to remain a scar on collective memory of the international community,” he added.

The Foreign Office said lack of accountability of perpetrators and absence of justice for victims continued to define India’s deliberate disregard for rule of law and human rights.

It emphasised that the day should serve as a solemn reminder to the international community of the need to address the systematic violence against women in IIOJK.