Political experts and analysts in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have said that India is using rape as a military tactic to punish and humiliate the Kashmiris for challenging its illegal occupation of their homeland.

The political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said molestation of women during cordon and search operations in IIOJK is being used as a tool by Indian troops to terrorize the entire population. They said 11,256 cases of rape, gang-rape and molestation by Indian troops have been reported in IIOJK since 1990.

The political experts and analysts referred to the Kunanposhpora mass rape as an example of targeting of the Kashmiri women by the occupation troops. Indian troops had gang-raped around 100 Kashmiri women in Kunanposhpora area of Kupwara district on the intervening night of February 23 and 24 in 1991.

They said that rape is sanctioned as a matter of official policy in IIOJK. They pointed out that the Kashmiri women are facing unending trauma due to sexual violence at the hands of Indian forces’ personnel.

The political experts and analysts maintained that the international rights’ bodies have docu-mented many cases of rape and gang rape by Indian troops in IIOJK.—KMS