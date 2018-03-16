India using NIA to intimidate Hurriyat leadership: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that India is using its National Investigating Agency to harass the Kashmiri resistance leaders and intimidate them into submission.

The APHC Chairman in a statement issued in Srinagar maintained that such tactics couldn’t cow down the pro-freedom leadership. He strongly condemned the interrogation of four sons and son-in-law of prominent freedom leader, Syed Salahuddin, by the NIA. He said Syed Salahuddin is a forerunner and a prominent figure in the ongoing freedom movement and has dedicated his whole life for the sacred cause and such cowardly measures cannot weaken his commitment to the liberation struggle. The NIA had summoned Syed Salahuddin’s four sons, Shakeel Ahmed, Javaid Ahmed, Abdul Wahid and Abul Mueed and the son in law, Umar Farooq, at its office in Srinagar and harassed them.

He also deplored that the Kashmiri inmates are denied medical treatment and contact with their near and dear ones. He said the health condition of the Kashmiri detainees in Tihar and other jails is deteriorating.

The APHC Chairman termed Kathua Jail a tor-ture chamber and demanded immediate shifting of all Kashmiri prisoners lodged in various outside jails to the Valley. He said both Indian judiciary and executive are hand in glove with each other to pro-long detention of Kashmiri detainees. He said even when the prisoners lodged under the notorious Pub-lic Safety Act complete their term police and related agencies are ready with another dossier to prolong their detention under fictitious charges which is a punishment beyond prison time.

Syed Ali Gilani said Kashmiri prisoners are not criminals and the treatment meted out to them is violation of human rights charter. He urged the In-ternational Committee of Red Cross, Asia Watch, Amnesty International and other human rights or-ganisations to come to the rescue of the Kashmiri prisoners by impressing upon India to treat them as per the charter laid by the international community.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference strongly condemned the arrest of Muhammad Ash-raf Laya and continued detention of Umar Aadil Dar, presently lodged in Nowgam police station.

On the other hand, the Chairman of People’s Political Party, Engineer Hilal Ahmed War, who was released from Srinagar Central Jail on Tuesday said that imprisonment and other hardships were a part and parcel of any freedom movement and those fighting for such causes could not be defeated through such tactics.—KMS